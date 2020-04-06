2 killed, others injured as truck loses control in Ogbomoso

Two people were killed Sunday in Ogbomoso, Oyo state after articulate trucks reportedly rammed into a motorcyclist and a pedestrian killing them on the spot.

Two others reportedly sustained injuries in the accident that occurred at Odo Oru, along Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road in the ancient town.

Sources say the trailer driver allegedly rammed into the motorcyclist while driving against traffic to avoid the bad portion of the road.

An eye witness added that the trailer, which was approaching the spot of the accident reportedly killed a passerby while trying to avoid the angry mob in the area.

Security operatives and officials of the Oyo State Fire Service and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps were said to have moved to the scene of the accident to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said two people were crushed to death at different times in the area.

Fadeyi said the police had commenced an investigation into the matter, adding that the corpses had been deposited at the morgue at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Hospital in Ogbomoso.

“Yes, there was an accident at Ogbomoso axis this morning. There was a trailer driving down while an okada rider was riding towards the junction. There was an accident and the okada man was crushed. A mob had started gathering and they were angry about the death of the okada rider. Another trailer was approaching the junction.

“When he saw the scene, he tried to drive back in order not to drive into the angry mob. In the process, he crushed another pedestrian. Maybe the attention of the pedestrian had been distracted and he was not aware that the vehicle was coming back. Investigation has commenced into the major and remote causes,” he said.