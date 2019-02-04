2 Killed, Many Injured after Violence Broke Out at APC Oyo Rally

At least two people were killed after a clash between suspected political hoodlums at an All Progressives’ Congress (APC) campaign rally in Igbo ora area of Oyo state.

The campaign trail, led by Abiola Ajimobi, the governor, had commenced with a road show from Lanlate through Igboora, Idere, Ayete, Tapa and Igangan before the rallies at Igboora, Eruwa and Omi-Adio when violence broke out.

It was a peaceful rally which saw the governor and the party’s governorship candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, acknowledging cheers from supporters who had thronged the streets to show solidarity for the party, TheCable writes.

Trouble, however, started immediately after the rally in Igboora as suspected political hoodlums engaged in a bloody clash.

A resident, identified to be a younger brother to an APC leader in the community, was hit by a stray bullet and eventually died.

Shortly afterwards, suspected hoodlums had accosted the APC governorship candidate to demand money but were blocked by another group of hoodlums.

This reportedly resulted in heated arguments which later led to the free for all at the venue.

The incident had since resulted in counter allegations and reactions from political parties.