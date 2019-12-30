2 killed in livestreamed Texas Church shooting

A gunman caused mayhem in a Texas church, fatally shooting two parishioners before being killed by an armed member of the congregation.

The gunman stood up from a pew at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, pulled out a shotgun and begun firing.

White Settlement Police Chief JP Bevering praised “the heroic actions” of those who confronted the attacker.

The shooting took place as the morning service was being live-streamed on social media.

Video footage showed the gunman stand up from a pew and speak to a man nearby, who gestured at another parishioner. The gunman then fired at the man he gestured toward.

The gunman fired again, at the man he had spoken to, before a member of the congregation acting as a security guard returned fire with a handgun, immediately felling the attacker.

Several other parishioners also produced handguns and trained them on the attacker. It was not clear from the video footage whether any of the other armed parishioners fired shots.

The two churchgoers who were shot died later in hospital, police said.

Members of the congregation in the nearly full church were seen on the livestream ducking down behind pews as screaming filled the room.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting “an evil act of violence”.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” he said in a statement.

Witness Isabel Arreola told local broadcaster CBS DFW: “It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one.”