2 Killed in Lagos Tanker Fire

Two persons, a male and a female, have been confirmed dead in a fire incident that occurred after a truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of petroleum product, fell and went up in flames at Barracks Bus Stop, along the Mile 2/Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

Eye witnesses said the incident occurred around 5am on Wednesday, and two trucks and three cars were completely burnt, while many others are still trapped as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Emeka Oti, said that the two deceased persons were among the three occupants of a vehicle used for smuggling.

Oti said that the third person in the car suffered serious fire wounds.

“Four vehicles were involved. A tanker, a truck and two cars. Presently, two persons have been confirmed dead, three others, including the DPO suffered injuries.

“Efforts is ongoing to restore normalcy to the area” he added.