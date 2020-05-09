2 killed in Ibadan tanker explosion

Two persons were killed while several shops and vehicles went up in flames Friday when a tanker laden with diesel fell around Moniya area of Ibadan and burst into flames.

The incident led to traders, commuters and residents of the area scampering for safety as the fire spread menacingly.

One of the eyewitnesses, Mr Tunde Adedayo, told newsmen that officials of the State Fire Service arrived at the scene about 35 minutes after the fire started.

Adedayo said that there was a loud blast followed immediately by a huge ball of fire with thick cloud of smoke while the fire consumed every item on its path.

“The diesel tanker had skidded and people started running up and down.

”There was confusion everywhere and people were crying for help.

“No one could move near the fire and everybody was scrambling for safety,” Adedayo said.

The Chief Fire Officer in Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Adewuyi Moshood, explained the cause of the fire.

“The fire started when a fully laden tanker conveying diesel lost control while descending the slope beside a filling station at Moniya.

“The brake failed and the vehicle crushed a vehicle going to Ogbomoso.

“One passenger, who was trapped in the vehicle got burnt. One other life was also lost but we are yet to determine the number of casualties in the incident,” Moshood said.

