2 Killed at El-Rufai’s Rally in Kaduna

Two persons were killed at the Unguwar Mu’azu area of Kaduna Metropolis as youth gangs clashed on Monday when Governor Nasir El-rufai went to the community as part of his campaign tour.

It was gathered that while the governor was addressing the crowd at the Primary School in Unguwar Mu’azu, some people were seen shouting and attacking each other few meters away from the rally ground.

‎An eyewitnesses, Baban Khalifa, told Daily Trust that the rival groups used dangerous weapons like knives and machetes to attack each other before they were later chased away by security agents and civilian JTF stationed at the venue.

“We were inside the primary school premises venue of the campaign rally when we saw, from a distance, youths attacking one another. We heard that they were from Yan tsulhu and Ba tsulhu‎ rival groups,” he said.

“We started running away because of the way the youths were displaying knives and machetes, attacking one another. In fact, two people were killed during the clash.”

Another eyewitnesses, who didn’t mention his name, gave the name of one of the victims as 22 year old Salihu, ‎a local mechanic engineer in the area.

“The gangs ended up attacking innocent people around because Salihu is not a member of any of the groups. He was just a mechanic,” he said.

It is understood that the Yan tsulhu and Ba tsulhu groups are miscreants, terrorising residents within the state metropolis.