2 Killed, 3 Injured over Love Affair in Akwa Ibom

Two persons have died while three others have been injured following a clash between Ikot Osute and Ikot Ukpong villages in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom state over a love affair gone sour.

It is understood that a certain Ms Ime Etuo who had settled in her father’s compound in Ikot Osute after her divorce from her husband, reunited with her husband and lived with him in her father’s compound.

However, she was said to be involved in a love affair with another man from Ikot Ukpong village against the wish of her husband, and later, chased her husband away.

Infuriated youths in her community, and led by one Udeme, beat up the new lover popularly known as ‘chop I chop’ until he died, Daily Trust writes.

According to a witness, Mr Idongesit Jacob, the Village Head of Ikot Osute, Chief O. Tana, mobilized some youths who seized Udeme, only for him to escape into the bush.

“As we were waiting for the Police to arrive from Oruk Anam Police station, the culprit ran away. Efforts by the youths to search for him proved abortive,” he said.

When the youths of Ikot Ukpong village learnt that their son had been killed, they left for Ikot Osute village for a reprisal attack. A fight was said to have ensured between the youths of both villages, and one Idongesit Bassey was shot dead, while two others who sustained varying degrees of bullet wounds were rushed to the Immanuel General Hospital for treatment.

Jacob said one Promise Unanaowo later died after being taken away from the hospital by his relatives to a native doctor, in a bid to get the bullet extracted from him.

He said the two communities have been deserted as people have abandoned the villages for refuge in neighbouring communities.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Supol Odiko Macdon, confirmed the casualties, saying the police has mounted surveillance in the area to forestall further hostilities.