2 killed, 3 injured in London Knife attack [Video]

A man and a woman were killed in a terror attack at London Bridge on Friday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said three others – a man and two women – were also injured and remain in hospital.

One is said to be in a critical but stable condition, another is stable and the third suffered less serious injuries.

Mr Basu said in a statement: “Tragically, two people – a man and a woman – were killed during the attack. Three others – a man and two women – were also injured and remain in hospital.

“The circumstances, as we currently understand them, are that the attacker attended an event earlier on Friday afternoon at Fishmongers’ Hall called ‘Learning Together’.

“We believe that the attack began inside before he left the building and proceeded onto London Bridge, where he was detained and subsequently confronted and shot by armed officers.”

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick praised the ‘extraordinary courage’ of members of the public who tackled the offender. It has since emerged that one of those who pinned him down was an off duty plain clothes police officer.

The attacker, who has been named by police as 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan, was shot dead at point-blank range by police on London Bridge. He appeared to be wearing a fake suicide vest.

Footage showed members of the public attempting to detain the attacker and taking possession of the bladed weapon.

The video also showed specialist armed officers moving civilians away, aiming their weapons and shooting Khan who died at the scene.

See a video of the incident below…