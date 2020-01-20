2 killed, 200 houses razed as pipeline explodes in Abule Egba

At least 200 buildings have been gutted by fire following a pipeline explosion at the Abule Egba area of Lagos.

The fire, which started Sunday evening, was alleged to have been caused by vandals who were attempting to siphon fuel from an NNPC pipeline.

Eyewitnesses claim the inferno spread to u-turn, Gatankowa Market – popularly known as Super – and Ilepo areas.

An eye witness, simply identified as Charles, said:

“My wife alerted me about the explosion. She said the fire was serious.

“I have called firefighters, they told me that they were already on their way. They said someone had already alerted them about the fire.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandals who burst one of the oil pipelines in the area to siphon the product.

Later on in the night, men of the Lagos State Emergency Response Agency, LASEMA and other First Responders already mobilized with the activation of the Lagos State’s Emergency Response Plan.

The Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso, reacted to the Pipeline outbreak, saying: “A pipeline fire has been reported at Abule-Egba. LASEMA and other security/emergency agencies have activated their machinery to fight the fire”. Two bodies have been recovered by LASEMA from the inferno.