2 Jukun Farmers beheaded

Two Jukun farmers were killed and beheaded by suspected armed militia on a farm in Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

According to Daily Trust, the suspected militia were said to have crossed from Benue state and beheaded the two farmers who were working on their farm.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Adigrace Daniel, who spoke with Daily Trust in a telephone interview, confirmed the incident and said the area was enjoying peace before the killing of the two farmers.

He gave the names of the victims as Siman Bala and Timothy Awe adding that the killing was a wrong signal that all is not well in the area.

Spokesperson for Taraba Police Command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident and said no arrest was made.