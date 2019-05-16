2 Islamic Clerics Detained in Katsina, Bauchi

A Katsina-based Islamic cleric, Mallam Aminu Usman, popularly called Abu Ammar, is being allegedly detained by the state command of the DSS.

Abu Ammar was reportedly arrested on Tuesday over his sermon accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of a nonchalant attitude to the worsening insecurity across the country, Daily Trust writes.

The cleric was reportedly with his friend, Malam Shamsu, when he received a call inviting him by the security men to the DSS office in the state.

“He obliged and they went together; after a while, they (DSS) asked Shamsu to leave just at about breaking of fast yesterday,” a source said.

This is not the first time that Abu Ammar is having a run-in with the authorities after he was whisked away n March 2015 by the DSS in a similar circumstance.

In a similar development, a Bauch- based Islamic cleric, Ustaz Idris Abdulaziz is said to be in the custody of the DSS, Bauchi State Command, five days after he was invited for questioning.

The cleric, invited last Friday, was said to have been taken to Abuja for further interrogation, and he’s not been seen since.

“We have sent some people to Abuja in order to know where he is being held and possibly speak to him,” One of his followers said.

The cleric’s students, under the aegis of Dutsen Tanshi Majlis Foundation of Nigeria, in a statement by Ma’am Ya’u Idris, called for calm.

“Any group of persons, religious group and association that engages in any sort of violence in respect of the current situation is at their own peril without the consent of the above named Majlis and that of Imam Dr Idris Abdulazeez Bauchi,” the statement warned.