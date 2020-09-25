2 injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office

Two people have been seriously injured in a knife attack in Paris near the former offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

French officials say two suspects have been detained in the nearby Bastille area as anti-terrorism police take over the investigation.

A security cordon has been set up in the 11th arrondissement in eastern Paris. The public were told to avoid the area.

A blade – described as a machete or a meat cleaver – was recovered at the scene of the attack near the Boulevard Richard Lenoir, BBC writes.

A police source added that one of the arrested suspects was detained with blood on his clothing.

The attack comes as a high-profile trial is under way in Paris of 14 people accused of helping two jihadists carry out the 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo, in which 12 people were killed.

The satirical magazine has since moved to a secret location.

