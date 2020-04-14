2, including Turkey returnee, test positive for Coronavirus in Kano

Two persons, including a returning student from Istanbul, Turkey and a 63-year-old woman have been identified as the two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kano state.

It is understood that the victims are relations and residents of Yelwa quarter of Kano metropolis.

According to a source, the student flew into the country about three weeks ago and sneaked into the city. These are the first recorded cases of the virus in the state.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control [NCDC] had on Monday night announced that the disease has spread to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It also comes as the president, Muhammadu Buhari, announced an extension of the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States as a means of curbing the spread of the virus.

