2 guests crash wedding, beat groom to death

A 30-year-old American man met a devastating end after he was beaten to death just hours after exchanging wedding vows with his wife, in California.

According to the police, two brothers came to the newlyweds’ backyard reception uninvited and beat the groom to death using baseball bats.

DailyMail, reports that Joe Melgoza, 30, was found suffering from a blunt-force trauma to the head in the backyard of a home located across the street from the reception venue in Chino, California, at around 2.20am on Sunday.

Melgoza was rushed to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind his wife of just a few hours, Esther Bustamante Melgoza, and his 11-year-old daughter.

Based on information obtained from witnesses, police identified the suspects in the groom’s brutal killing as brothers Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and 19-year-old Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez.

According to the Chino Police Department, the siblings did not know Melgoza, but lived not far from the home of his wife’s family in the 13200 block of 17th Street where the wedding reception was being held, and showed up at the celebration uninvited.

The wedding crashers allegedly got into a fight with some of the guests and were asked to leave, which they did, only to return a short time later armed with baseball bats, according to Melgoza’s brother Andy Velasquez.