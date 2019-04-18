2 Feared Killed as Petrol Tanker Burst into Flames in Ibadan [Photos]

There was chaos at Sawmill, Old Ife Road, Ibadan after a petrol tanker burst into flame, leaving a thick plume of smoke.

Eyewitnesses say two yet to be identified persons were burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.

Red Cross officials were present at the scene of the incident administering first aid and later conveyed the burnt corpses to the morgue in a Micra taxi due to unavailability of an ambulance.

Rescue efforts were hampered after the firefighter’s truck ran out of water, allowing the inferno to grow and wreak more havoc.

Federal Road Safety Corps later arrived at the scene to direct traffic and clear the scene of the incident.