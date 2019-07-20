2 Farmers Killed as Boko Haram hits Chibok Again

Two farmers have been shot dead by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Kautikari village, Chibok local government area of Borno State.

According to a source who spoke to TheCable, the farmers were rounding off on their farmlands around 4pm when the insurgents attacked, and while others ran into the bush, two of them were killed.

“They were caught unawares, and while they were asking what the demand was, they got killed,” the source said.

“There is a company of army in nearby Kwada, and they have moved into Kautikari.”

The source identified the deceased farmers as Ali Yanga and Wahum Dura.

Kautikari is about 17 kilometres from Chibok town, where the insurgents abducted about 200 schoolgirls in 2014.

The source said the insurgents have a camp around the area and they were ensuring no one dwells close to them.

“This is not harvest time that we would think they are attacking farmers to loot their farm. They attacked because they have a camp around that bush where the villagers have their farmlands. They are doing a massive clearance so no one would be close to monitor their activities,” he said.

The army has yet to issue a statement confirming this latest attack by the terrorist group.