2 emerge as frontrunners to replace Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly on the verge of appointing a replacement for Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, presidency sources say.

Magu has been on the job in acting capacity since November 9, 2015, following the 8th Senate’s rejection of his nomination.

It is understood that the President will not renominate him for the post.

The sources, who asked not be identified, said the President has vetted a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Sani Usman and Diseye Nsirim-Poweigba, a former police commissioner in Niger State, who retired from service in 2014 for the position, THEWILL writes.

Mr. Usman, a native of Bauchi State, represented the North East and held the position of DIG in charge of Training and Development before his forced retirement in 2019, following the appointment of then AIG Muhammed Abubakar Adamu, his junior, as Inspector-General of Police.

Ms. Nsirim-Poweigba, a native of Bayelsa State, ran unsuccessfully for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019.

