2 Chinese nationals arrested in Lagos over alleged sodomy

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two Chinese nationals for allegedly having sex with their roommate, another Chinese citizen through the anus.

The suspects, Yang, 41, and Mr. Waig, 45, were arrested following a petition to the police in Area ‘F’ Command by one of the roommate, Jun Lan-Yin, who alleged that the suspects were forcefully making love to him through the anus.

Police detectives led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP), Olasóji Akinbayo, arrested the two suspects and detained them for interrogation.

The suspects, however, denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, investigation supervised by ACP Olasoji revealed that there was sexual assault by the two suspects.

A police source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “This was further corroborated by medical reports from Mirabel Medical Centre, at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), which confirmed that Mr. Jun Lan-Yin was sexually assaulted by his colleagues through the anus.”

A police source said investigation has shown that the suspects and the complainant are staff of Lifemate Furniture, and are illegal residents whose visas had long expired.

He also alleged that further Investigation revealed that the suspects have a record of being gay at their former place of work and the company was ready to testify against them if necessary.