2 children killed in Taraba shopping stampede

Two children met a tragic end in a crowd stampede at Jalingo main market, Taraba State during panic shopping in hours allotted for resident to stock household needs amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

As a routine since Governor Darius Ishaku announced a lockdown, residents are allowed to go out between 10am and 2pm to stock up on home needs.

As thousands trooped to the marker, both children – on their mothers’ back – were killed in the stampede while the mothers fainted and were rushed to hospital.

An eyewitness who spoke to Daily Trust, Hassan Zubairu, said pick pockets took advantage of the situation to get to work.

“A middle age woman raised alarm when she discovered that that her money was removed from her hand bag,” the eye witness said.

The state police command has yet to confirm the incident.

