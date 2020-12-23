2 Cardinals close to Pope Francis test positive for COVID-19

Two cardinals close to Pope Francis have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after the pontiff exchanged Christmas greetings with senior staff.

Polish cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who manages the Pope’s charities and has the title of the Vatican’s almoner, ‘tested positive for Covid-19’, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The 57-year-old, known as the Pope’s ‘Robin Hood’ for his work with the poor and the homeless, showed symptoms of pneumonia and is being treated at a hospital in Rome.

The ‘Robin hood’ of Vatican is reported to be someone who meets with the Pope regularly. But it’s not known if he met with the Pope recently.

Italian cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, 78, the governor of Vatican City, tested positive and is believed to be in self-isolation in his home in the Vatican, the source said.

The Vatican health authority is making contact with Vatican employees and others with whom the two cardinals had been in contact in recent days.

They both work very closely with Pope Francis, and Cardinal Krajewski was seen speaking to him at length last Friday, according to Il Messagero, a Rome daily.

Both cardinals were absent from the audience of Pope Francis with the Roman Curia Tuesday morning, a Vatican official who was present said.

