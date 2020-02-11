2 brothers drown in Ebonyi river

Two siblings in Ebonyi State, Emmanuel and Christopher Chiaha, have drowned in Ndibe beach, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

The two brothers were said to have left their house around 3p.m.  claiming that they were going to jog but didn’t return.

A search party was organised by their families, relatives, well-wishers and friends but to no avail.

However, their bodies were found on the river floating on the water while the circumstances surrounding their deaths remained a mystery.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odah Loveth confirmed the incident and said it was a case of sudden and unnatural death.

She said police was investigating the matter and expressed worry over the incident.

