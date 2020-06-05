2 arrested over rape, murder of UNIBEN student

Two persons have been arrested over the gang-raping and murder of 100 level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

According to Vanguard, the two suspects have been moved to Abuja by the Inspector General of Police special investigation team.

It is understood that the two suspects were identified as some of those allegedly involved in a fracas in the vicinity shortly before the incident.

This comes as the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa in the company of students led by the National President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Com Bamidele Akpan, protested the brutal killing of Miss Uwaila and called on the authorities to investigate the matter.

Also in the procession was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Lillian Salami, and other members of the management staff of the school.

Idahosa condemned the incident, describing it as an assault against not just the girl child but humanity. “Those perpetrators would be brought to justice, enough is enough of this evil, I am happy the Inspector General of Police has taken over the investigation because we want those behind it to be brought to book.

“It is sad to know another student has been raped and killed in Ibadan, Barakat Bello, and this evil cannot remain in our country because Nigerians are people of great values.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

