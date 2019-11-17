2 arrested for plotting to assassinate French president Macron

Two men close to the ultra-right were indicted for “terrorist criminal conspiracy” and placed in pre-trial detention, as part of the investigation of a bombing project against French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Franceinfo, a French domestic rolling news channel, reported that the two suspects, aged 30 and 45, were believed to have planned an action against President Macron during the commemoration of the centenary of the end of the First World War, in November 2018, said Franceinfo quoting a Parisian judicial source.

Both suspects were arrested on Monday in Moselle, northeastern France.

They have been presented to an examining magistrate for their indictment.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office had requested their detention on remand.

This comes as security officials in Paris and other major French cities are on alert as protesters mark one-year anniversary of the yellow vest protests which threatened to consume Macron’s presidency.