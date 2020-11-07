2 abducted as gunmen storm Adamawa Speaker’s residence

Yet to be identified gunmen on Thursday broke into the residence of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abass, located in Mbamba and kidnapped two family members of the speaker.

Punch reports that the gunmen, who broke into the residence, killed a vigilante.

The Adamawa police command on Friday confirmed the incident but debunked media reports that any policeman died.

A source who spoke to Punch said, “During the attacks, the gunmen killed one of the vigilantes guarding the house while one of the policemen also sustained bullet wounds.”

Public Relations Officer, Adamawa Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, said the gunmen abducted two persons.

He said, “Yesterday (Thursday), a certain house was attacked by unknown gunmen who killed a vigilante and went away with two persons from the residence.

“Our people got to the residence around 4 am to halt the operations of the gunmen, at that material time what mattered to them was to rescue the two persons that were abducted by the gunmen and not who owns the house.”

He said men of the command are on the trail of the suspects.

