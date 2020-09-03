19-Year-Old Willow Smith is a Home Owner with New Malibu Pad

Willow Smith just became a home owner at the of 19 after she purchased a $3.1 million starter home in Malibu.

The only daughter to her actor parents, Will and Jada Smith, is still lives close to home near her parents’ $42 million Calabasas mansion.

The starter home sits on nearly 3,000 sq ft property and is a single-storey home which was built in 2011. It features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, four bedrooms, built-in fireplace, state-of-the-art TV room and a stylish concrete patio for dining with friends, among others.

Willow Smith follows in the footsteps of older brother, Jaden, who also left home 3years ago and bought a $4 million house in the gated enclave of Hidden Hills.

See pictures below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

