1,864 graduate from Nigerian Law School

The Council of Legal Education has announced that 1, 864 students of the Nigerian Law School passed the Bar final examinations conducted in January.

The council made this known in a statement signed by the Director-General of the School, Prof. Isa Chiroma, in Abuja Sunday.

He described the performance as outstanding, adding that among the 1, 864 students who were successful, only 5 made First Class while 632 others failed the examinations.

“Candidates graded in First Class are 5, Second Class Upper 77, Second Class Lower is 633, those who got pass marks are 1,067 and those with Conditional Pass are 82.

“632 candidates failed the examination, 17 were absent and 2 results are withheld,” Chiroma said.

He further explained that 0.2 per cent made First Class, 3.06 per cent made Second Class Upper Credit, 25.17 per cent made Second Class Lower Credit and 42.42 per cent passed.

The Director-General said other performances include a 3.26 per cent for those with a conditional pass, 25.12 per cent failed the examinations, 0.7 per cent were absent and 0.8 per cent results are being withheld.

He also said that screening and Call- to- Bar ceremony dates for the successful candidates would be communicated in due course.

