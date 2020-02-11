18-yr-old mother kills one-day old baby in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa have arrested an 18-year old lady for allegedly killing her one-day old baby boy after they exhumed the corpse in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

Jinjiri said the suspect, a resident of Dandabi village was arrested after she allegedly connived with her step mother now at large, and buried the corpse of the baby which she delivered as a result of an unwanted pregnancy.

“An information from reliable source had it that one young lady aged 18 of Dandabi village in Ringim LGA has given birth to a baby boy, however, the baby was no where to be seen.

“As a result, the police arrested the suspect for interrogation. And investigation revealed that the suspect after eight months’ pregnancy, was on January 31, taken to one house in Sankara village by her step mother where she was given injections by a medical personnel also at large.

“A day after, that was on Feb. 1, she gave birth to a baby boy which was killed instantly and buried in a bush.

“Police later discovered where the corpse of the baby was buried, exhumed and took it to hospital for doctor’s analysis,” Jinjiri said.

He explained that in the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to have killed the baby by strangulation.

The spokesman added that the suspect also confessed to burying the baby with the assistance of her step mother.

According to him, a 20-year old man of same village who was responsible for the pregnancy, has also been arrested by the police.

Jinjiri added that the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the two fleeing suspects, while investigation into the case was ongoing.