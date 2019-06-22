18 Killed as Gunmen Hit Zamfara Again

Gunmen killed 18 persons in some communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the Emir of Tsafe, Muhammad Bawa, said on Friday.

The emir spoke while receiving a House of Representatives member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Kabir Mai-Palace in Gusau.

Mr Mai-Palace was at the emir’s palace to condole with him and entire people of the area over the attacks.

The emir said the attackers invaded Bamamu, Danmale and Sako communities, Thursday evening and killed 18 persons, adding that they came with over 50 motorcycles shot sporadically.

Earlier, Mr Mai-Palace had described the attack as unfortunate and worrisome.

He said: “I had earlier visited the General Hospital, Tsafe to sympathise with the victims who are receiving treatment. Security is the major area I am giving priority to, it is very disheartening the way these bandits are attacking our communities.

“If I go back to Abuja, I am going raise these issues in the House with the aim of finding solutions to the problems. As a representative of the people, I don’t have any commitment beyond the interest of my people.

“l am also going to present this incident to the governor, Muhammad Matawallen-Maradun.”

The lawmaker, who donated cash and 20 mattresses to victims in the hospital, urged people of the state to remain calm and continue with prayers to seek Allah’s intervention to end the problem.