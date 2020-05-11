17 Bandits Killed in Raid by Defence Headquarters Troop

Troop members of Defence Headquarters (DHQ) carried out a raid killing 17 bandits in Kaduna State.

In a release by Major General John Enenche, coordinator of Defence Media Operations, he stated that the raid was a joint clearance operation involving troops of Operations Thunder Strike and Whirl Punch, with air support from the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki. This he confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

Though there was no civilian casualty during the raid, some of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds and three empty houses and a church building were partially damaged at Kabarasha village while pursuing the bandits. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) spokesperson mentioned that the houses affected had been identified and government would see to compensating the owners.

“There was no civilian casualty. The Armed Forces of Nigeria regrets this unfortunate incident and a panel has been set up to investigate the occurrence in liaison with the Kaduna State Government”, he said.

Major General Enenche added that the operation was conducted around Mashigi Galbi, Damba community, and Kabarasha villages, all in Gwagwada District of Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

