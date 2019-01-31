159,000 Texts! Woman Stalks, Threatens Man after One Date

An American businessman has learnt the hard way to focus strictly on business after a 33-year-old makeup artist sent him 159,000 text messages after just one date.

Jacqueline Ades, 33, who pleaded not guilty to stalking and trespassing charges in a case set to go to trial in Phoenix, Arizona, also broke into the businessman’s home in Arizona, US just to take a bath.

The pair reportedly went on one date and parted ways before the end of the night.

However, in just 10 months Ades flooded the CEO’s phone with over a 100,000 messages – varying between romantic and psychotic.

The New York Post said the businessman only responded to a handful of messages and eventually blocked her phone number.

In one message Ades reportedly warned the CEO she would “make sushi” out of his kidneys and “chopsticks” from his hand bones.

One text said:

“I love u”, while another declared, “U have to be nice to me. N stay forever.”

Others were definitely more ominous.

“I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones,” she wrote.

Cops told the New York Post that Ades decided to return to Arizona after the CEO blocked her on WhatsApp, and hee called police when he spotted her parked outside his house in July 2017.

Soon after, the texts from her became threatening and delusional in nature, police records obtained in a Freedom of Information request said.

“You should die,” one message said. “You have worn out ur welcome.”

Other texts claimed the time had come for Ades’ own “self-gain.”

Later a message was sent demanding cash: “I need money. U will give to me. I’ll force it.”

Then last April, Ades invited herself into his home while the businessman was out of the country, cops alleged.

Officers said they opened the bathroom door to discover Ades bathing in the tub and ordered her to grab a towel to cover herself.

She gave officers permission to retrieve her driver’s license from her Mercedes-Benz, which was parked outside the home.

In the vehicle, they discovered an eight-inch butcher’s knife in plain view on the front passenger seat, officials said.

The alleged stalker was arrested on April 8, 2018, at the businessman’s home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and placed in the back of a police cruiser.

Cops questioned Ades about messages in which she threatened to cut up the exec’s body and remove his organs.

The police report stated:

“Ades replied that she would never do that, but then clarified that she was saying that if she and victim were together and he left, that she ‘would do those things’.”

Felony charges were filed against her for first-degree criminal trespassing of a residential structure.

She was released from custody, but landed back in the slammer on May 8 after failing to appear in court and showing up at the man’s workplace, claiming to be his wife.