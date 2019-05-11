15-yr-Old Records Highest Score in JAMB

As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) earlier today, a 15-year-old boy from Abia State has emerged the best-scoring candidate with 347 – considered the highest by the board.

Similarly, a 16-year-old boy from Abia State came second by scoring 346 marks just as a 17-year-old from Osun State trailed behind with 345, which is considered by the board as the third best result in the 2019 UTME.

But the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyode, who announced this at a media briefing, Saturday, however, said the best candidate may not be admitted in the University of Lagos, which he chose as his first choice because of age.

Prof Oloyede gave the names of the three best candidates as Ekene Franklin: Igban Emmanuel Chidiebube and Oluwo Isaac Olamilekan Oloyode, however, he did not disclose the intended courses of the best-performing students.

Perhaps it’s time to review the age barrier for students seeking higher education…just saying.

Congrats to the lads, anyway.