15-yr-old boy crowned king in Ondo

A 15-year-old Prince Oloyede Adeyeoba has been installed as the Arujale of Okeluse in Ose local government area of Ondo State.

His surprise coronation was approved after a meeting of the State Executive Council led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu last Monday.

Sources say the teenager is the only surviving son of the late king.

The appointment was among the three ratified by the Executive Council presided over by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu last Monday.

Adeyeoba joins a growing list of young monarchs across the country who ascend the throne by virtue of birth.

Also, approved was the appointment of Prince Ebenezer Adewunmi Ogunmolasuyi as the Olupenmen of Upenmen in Owo local government Area of the state.

The Olupenmen stool became vacant in August 2017 after the demise of Oba (Rtd Col.) Samuel Ademulegun.

Also, Prince Olorunsola Akinyelure was ratified as the Odogbo of Ode Omi in Irele council area.

