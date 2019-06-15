14-yr-Old Virgin Girl Hypnotised; Raped and Duped of N1.4m in Ibadan

Two suspected fraudsters, Taiwo Salami, 39 and Kamorudeen Amusat, 63, have been arrested in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for hypnotising and raping a virgin girl after robbing her of N1.4 million.

Parading the suspects, the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Shina Olukolu said:

“The two suspects were arrested around Eleyele, on June 7, 2019, for hypnotising Miss Mary Ajayi and collecting the sum of N1,400,000 from her.

“On May 6, 2019, about 11.30a.m, Mary Ajayi was sent to deposit a cash of N1.4 million into Access Bank, Dugbe, Ibadan by her boss, Chioma Nwali, a businessman at Oke Padre area of Ibadan. .

“On her way to the bank, she was stopped by Salami, who spoke to her, in the process, he allegedly hypnotised her. She immediately lost her senses. She was thereafter taken to an uncompleted building at Inalehinde, where the cash of N1.4 million was collected from her.”

The CP said after luring the lady into the uncompleted building, the fraudsters collected the huge sum of money from her and refused to free her, but they tied her up with a white cloth and inflicted several injuries on her body.

“Apart from inflicting injuries on the victim, who was a virgin, also raped her several times. They later locked her up for three days, before she was later rescued and taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Olukolu said.

One of the suspects Salami, who admitted that he fully perpetrated the fraud, said when he saw the victim, he perceived she had huge money and that was how he approached her and hyponotised her.

He said:

“She then followed me to Inalende area, where she was kept in a room in an abandoned building and the money collected from her.”