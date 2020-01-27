13 killed as suspected herdsmen hit Plateau community

At least 13 people were killed at the weekend after gunmen, suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen, attacked Bokos Local Government Area in Plateau State.

The latest attack which took place in Kwatas community on Sunday night also left several others injured.

A villager who identified himself as Mr Benjamin Dogo said,

“Our people have been killed again. About thirteen of the dead victims have been evacuated to the mortuary along with many others that sustained injuries during the attack last night.

“The people really need help because it is surprising that while the youth are still protesting the abduction and killings of their kinsmen by Boko Haram and calling on the government to intervene on the situation, more killings are being perpetrated in the state as if human lives have no meaning again”.

Reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Ubah Gabriel Ogaba said that the command had deployed some personnel to the community to ascertain the situation of things.

He said,

“Yes, it is true. We got information that there was an attack in one of the communities in Bokkos but our men are heading to the place to know what has happened. I will get back to you when we are done”.