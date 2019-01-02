12 Killed, Several Injured in Ibadan Auto Crash

It was a tragic New Year for many in Ibadan after 12 people were killed in a fatal road accident just before the turn of the year.

The fatal crash occurred at km 3 Gbagi, along the Ibadan/If Road and involved three cars – a red DAF 85Trailer with no registration number, a Toyota Camry and a Toyota HiAce bus.

Nineteen people were involved in the crash – 10 male adults, eight female adults and one male child who was among the dead.

The Oyo State Federal Road Safety Corps Command reportedly got a report of the crash at 11:56 pm, just four minutes to 2019 and responded immediately by sending a detachment of FRSC standby rescue team to the crash site.

Oyo State Sector Commander, Mrs Cecelia Alao, said nine people were confirmed dead on the spot, while 10 injured victims were taken to the Toun Specialist Hospital, Iwo Road for medical attention.

Three of those taken to the hospital later succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to 12 – eight male adults, three female adults, and a male child.

The seven persons receiving medical attention comprise two male adults and five female adults.

The bodies of all nine persons confirmed dead at the scene were moved to the morgue of the Oyo State Specialist Hospital, Adeoyo.

It is understood that some of the victims were on their way to attend crossover services at their various worship places when disaster struck.

FRSC preliminary investigations indicate brake failure led one of the vehicles to lose control, leading to the tragic crash.