12 Killed in Fresh Benue Attack

No fewer than 12 people were reportedly killed Sunday in Okololo community of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State.

A former supervisory councillor of the local council, John Ikwulono, said many people were feared killed, but he only identified 12 victims whom he named as Mr Baba Odoje, Mr Shaidu Magaji (a retired military man), Mr Oloche Obiabo (Kaddo), Mr Adehi Imaikwu and Mr Maji Baba, Ngbede Ibrahim (Ejeh-Akpabana’s son), Bello-Gene-Galih, Mr Ekoja (Olundo’s husband), Adams Dogara (Dogara’s son) and Late Francis Idu’s wife and her two children, Daily Trust writes.

Ikwulono described the unfortunate incident as, “barbaric, unwarranted and inhuman attack,” saying it happened after series of peace meetings by warring communities in the area.

He said Agbaduma and Abugbe communities had on Saturday signed a peace pact.

He also stated that some persons were missing; while many others, including one Mrs Mary Adakonye, a health worker, who sustained bullet wounds had been rushed to hospitals for medical attention.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident, but said 10 persons were killed.