12 killed as gunmen invade Plateau village

No fewer than 12 persons have been murdered after gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen on Thursday, attacked Kulben village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau Police Command, DSP Terna Tyopev, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

“In the early hours of today, we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdmens attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu,” he said.

“As a result, 12 persons lost their lives and one severely injured.

“Immediately we received the information, the commissioner in charge of the command, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, directed the DCP in charge of Operations, Mr Aliyu Tafida to mobilise to the scene.

“As I speak, our team of detectives and other officers are in the scene of the crime to prevent further attacks,” he said.

Typopev said the injured are currently receiving treatment at Mangu General Hospital.

He called on residents of the community to remain calm and be law-abiding, adding that the police and other security agencies would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

“No arrest is yet to be made, but we are doing everything possible to ensure the criminals are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he assured, adding that the perpetrators would be brought to book.