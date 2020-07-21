12 EFCC Officials suspended

At least 12officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were suspended indefinitely on Monday after being grilled at the Presidential Investigation Committee headed by Justice Isa Ayo Salami (red).

Sources who spoke to TheNation said all the 12 got their suspension letters yesterday.

A top source said: “After being in limbo for one week, we got our suspension letters on Monday.

“We were informed that the suspension is indefinite. We have taken it in good faith. But most of us have not received queries in our career.

“We have not even appeared before any disciplinary committee. We appeal to President Mummadu Buhari to intervene by reversing the suspension.”

Some of those who appeared before the panel included some crack investigators, zonal heads and those in the Legal Unit.

One of the officials said: “It wasn’t a friendly session but we were able to make some clarifications on our performance in office.

“A Coordinator told the committee that service and loyalty to Nigeria guided their conduct in office rather than sentiments.”

The anti-graft agency has come under the spotlight after its acting-chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was suspended after being indicted by the Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, on charges of misappropriation and misconduct.

