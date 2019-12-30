119-yr-old on Zamfara Govt payroll

A 119-Year-Old individual has been discovered on Zamfara State payroll, the government said yesterday.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Garba, disclosed at a news conference Sunday in Gusau, the capital, adding that the centenarian is surprisingly collecting salary.

Rabiu revealed this while shedding more light on the state government’s plans to sue about 200 persons illegally on its payroll and collecting monthly salary.

The commissioner also said he confronted the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Mr. Mahdi Ali-Gusau, over allegations on social media that the deputy governor was collecting double salary.

According to him, the deputy governor denied the speculations and submitted self for further scrutiny to prove his innocence.

The commissioner, however, said on further investigations, it was discovered that “some directors of finance were involved in the racket of inflating the state’s workers monthly wage bill and pocketing the excess”.

He also revealed that the scam was more at the state Health Service Management Board (HSMB) where investigations showed that the suspended directors of finance were fraudulently selling out fake offers of employment at the cost of N250, 000 to innocent job seekers.

The administration of governor Bello Matawalle has been trying to sanitise its wage bill and purge bad eggs from the system.

