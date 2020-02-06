118-yr-old Woman appointed as Special Adviser in Bayelsa

It is said that a good government caters for the old, and Bayelsa State has just taken the concept up a notch by giving a118-year-old woman a Local Government appointment.

Vice-Chairman of the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Tuesday sent an offer of provisional appointment to Mrs Omonigbalebo Dani Orogono.

The letter, signed by the Personal Assistant to the Vice-Chairman, Bedford Ineye read:

“It is my pleasure to inform you that you have been appointed as Special Adviser on Elder Matters to the Vice Chairman, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

“Your appointment is with immediate effect.

“Congratulations and accept the warmest regard from the Vice Chairman.”

It’ll be interesting to see how she gets on with the job.

Check out a photo of her appointment letter below.