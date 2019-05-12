‘11 Soldiers Killed’ as IS Attacks Military Barracks in Borno

Barely a week after Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the death of 10 soldiers in Borno State, the terrorist group says it has carried out yet another attack on military bases.

Speaking on its Amaq news agency on Saturday, IS, said it struck at a barracks in Gajiganna local government area of Borno state, killing 11 soldiers and leaving many injured.

The group released pictures of burnt barracks and dead bodies which it claimed were those of soldiers.

Although the army is yet to comment on the latest attack on its personnel, an official of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) said some of the persons involved in the attack are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, TheCable writes.

“We have been attending to the victims of the unfortunate attack from Gajiganna and they are responding to treatment,” said the official who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak.

Boko Haram joined Islamic State after Sheikh Abubakar Shekau, leader of the sect, pledged allegiance to the group in 2015.

It, however, split with the group in 2016 over leadership issues, with Abu Mus’ab Al-barnawi emerging as leader of IS-backed ISWAP, a faction of Boko Haram also operating in the north east.