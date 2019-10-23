11 rescued at another Religious centre in Kaduna

No fewer than 11 inmates have been rescued at a religious centre in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Security operatives, acting on a tip-off, raided the centre, known as “Malam Aliyu Mai Adakan Salatul Fatih” on Tuesday.

Hadiza Balarabe, deputy governor of the state, later led some cabinet members to visit the rescued inmates, including Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and home affairs and Hafsat Baba, commissioner for human services and social development.

According to Baba, some of the inmates had been in chains for eight years.

She said it took the service of a welder to remove the fetters from their legs.

“They have been under torture. They were all in chains. We have to call a welder to remove the chains in their legs. Some of them have been in chains for eight years. They just removed the chains this afternoon,” she said.

This comes bare 48 hours after 147 inmates were set free at centre located at “Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre” in Kwanar Gurguwa, Igabi local government area of Kaduna.

Three weeks ago, the police raided a religious centre at Rigasa, in Kaduna, rescuing at least 300 persons.