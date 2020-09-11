11 killed in Niger boat mishap

At least eleven persons have been killed in a boat accident in River Shiroro in Munya local government area of Niger State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the victims were returning from their farms in Kudumi village.

It was learnt the boat, which was overloaded, capsized at the middle of the river with 15 people on board.

Only four people succeeded in swimming to the shore while 11 who were mostly women and children drowned.

Search for the bodies has only turned up two bodies while local divers are still looking for the remaining nine bodies.

The Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NISEMA), Mallam Ibrahim Inga, confirmed the incident, saying efforts were on to recover the missing bodies.

