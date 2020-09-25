11 killed in Cross River auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the death of 11 persons in an auto crash on Thursday in Calabar.

Sector Head of Operations, Deputy Corps Commander Matthew Egbe, told newsmen that the sad incident occurred along the Calabar-Mbarakom-Awi highway.

He said that the crash was fatal because the driver was speeding.

“The accident occurred along the Calabar-Mbarakom-Awi highway. The Hiace bus was conveying 13 passengers, 11 died while two sustained injuries,” he said.

An eyewitness, Mr James Ebri, who said he helped in the rescue operation, said the accident occurred around 10.am in the morning.

“The accident that occurred this morning claimed 11 lives while two sustained injuries. The injured passengers were taken to the General Hospital in Akampka for treatment by the FRSC,” he said.

Thursday’s crash occurred a week after about 36 persons were killed in an auto crash in Ebonyi.

President Muhammadu Buhari had condoled with the victims and called for more caution by road users.

