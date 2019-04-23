11 Killed During Easter Celebration in Gombe

A vehicle rammed into a procession of Christians celebrating Easter along Gombe-Biu road in Gombe state on Sunday evening, killing eleven persons in the process.

The accident was said to have occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control of it towards central roundabout, and found its way into the procession by Boys’ Brigade.

Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, saying 30 others sustained injuries during the accident which occurred at Unguwan Waja area of Gombe metropolis.

He said the driver, one Adamu Abdullahi, who is a staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as ten of those in the procession whose identities have not been confirmed were confirmed dead at the hospital.

Mba said Mohammed Adamu, the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“Gombe Commissioner of Police visited the scene of the accident to have an on -the-spot assessment as well as the hospital to monitor the treatment of the victims,” he said in a statement.

“The IGP, while condoling the families and friends of the dead and the injured victim, has advised motorists to exercise utmost caution by obeying all traffic signs, rules and regulations while driving especially this festive period and beyond.”