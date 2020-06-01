11 arrested over rape of 12-year-old girl

Police authorities in Jigawa State have arrested eleven men for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the State police command, Abdu Jinjiri, said it occurred at Limawa Quarters in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The suspects were arrested after the 12-year-old narrated that they raped her on different occasions.

Jinjiri explained that the arrest was made after the police in the area received a complaint that one 57-year-old man was seen at Limawa market trying to lure the 12-year-old girl to have intercourse with her.

“A case of rape is being investigated at State CID in Dutse. A complaint was received by the Police that one Alhaji Zuwai 57yrs old of Ma’ai village, Dutse LGA was seen at Limawa market trying to lure one Farshina Ibrahim ‘F’ 12yrs old of the same address so as to have intercourse with her.

“In the course of interrogation, the girl opened up and mentioned eleven persons who had intercourse with her severally on different occasions,” Jinjiri revealed in a press statement released on Sunday.

The police spokesperson said most of the suspects confessed to the crime and investigation is currently ongoing before they would be prosecuted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

