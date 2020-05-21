$10m bribe allegation: Court stops Reps from inviting CUPP spokesman

The Federal High Court Abuja, on Wednesday, restrained the House of Representatives from inviting Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, Spokesperson, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), over allegation of $10 million bribery scandal.

This comes bare days after a House of Representatives Ad-Hoc committee investigating the $10 million bribery allegation against the speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had summoned Ugochinyere to appear before it unfailingly on Thursday.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by Ugochinyere, reminded the defendants of the position of the law once a matter was before the court.

According to Justice Taiwo, once a matter is in court, parties must not do any act to foist upon the court a situation of fait accompli.

The Speaker, House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, Clerk of the National Assembly and the Inspector-General of Police, are defendants in the case.

Besides restraining the lawmakers from going ahead with the probe, the judge also ordered accelerated hearing of the case.

Justice Taiwo, then, adjourned the matter until May 27.