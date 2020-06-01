103-yr-old woman, who survived COVID-19, celebrates with cold beer

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on 103-yr-old woman, who survived COVID-19, celebrates with cold beer

A 103-year-old woman in Massachusetts who recovered from coronavirus (Covid-19) celebrated with her favourite drink an – iced cold beer, her family told CNN.

When Jennie Stejna tested positive for coronavirus in late April, her family began preparing for the worst, granddaughter Shelley Gunn said.

At one point, her family was told that Stejna had stopped eating and drinking and might not make it through the night. They even called her for one last goodbye, Gunn said.

When Gunn’s husband, a Navy retiree, asked Stejna if she was ready to pass away, she responded “Hell yeah,” according to the family.

“She’s always been a feisty woman,” Gunn said.

But instead of a grim phone call from Stejna’s nursing home, on May 8 they received the news that she had tested negative, and was symptom-free, the family said.

“The nurses came into her room, and she said, “I’m not sick anymore, Get the hell out,’” Gunn said.

The nursing home staff honoured Stejna’s perseverance with one of her favourite treats – an ice-cold beer.

“I think it’s given everyone a smile and some hope, while it’s dark days for everybody,” Gunn said.

,

Related Posts

Coronavirus: BOWEN commences exams online

June 1, 2020

FG crashes petrol price to N121.50

June 1, 2020

CBN gives banks 24hrs to reverse failed ATM transfers

June 1, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply