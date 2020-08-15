100 million jobs: FG inaugurates committee

The Federal Government on Friday inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Technical Expert Committee to work out the modalities on creating 100 million jobs.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee, which comprises experts from within the country, is charged to develop a framework of cooperation for all stakeholders’ special intervention under a public-private partnership.

Mrs Julie Osagie Jacobs, spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs (FMSDIGA), said in a statement in Abuja that other terms of reference of the committee are to prepare a template for coordination of inter-governmental policies, projects and programmes.

It is also to harness sundry opportunities for collaboration and cooperation among all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at all levels of governance to achieve government’s objective of service delivery to its citizens.

She said the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who serves as the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee of Ministers, noted that the aim of setting up the committee was to develop a road map and ensure seamless cooperation of all MDAs in order for his ministry to deliver on its mandates.

The Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Engr. Festus Daudu, expressed optimism that the committee will deliver on the task before it.

He said: “You are the foot soldiers, your participation and contribution to the work of this committee will enable your name to be written in gold as your contribution to Mr. President’s promise to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.”

