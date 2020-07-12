100 buildings to be demolished in Lagos – Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, has disclosed that 100 distressed buildings have been earmarked for demolition across the state.

The commissioner made this known during a visit to the site of the three-storey building which collapsed in the early hours of Saturday on Freeman St. Lagos Island.

“When we capture a building as distressed, people need to be moved out immediately, which we have been doing.

“However, when you move them out, they will still come back after the officers from these emergency management agencies leave,” Salako said.

He said that the agency would soon carry out an advert which would earmark over 100 distressed houses to be demolished

“The greed of developers, economising building materials for maximum gain also led to easy collapse of these buildings,” he said.

Mr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) who was also at the site, noted that three people died while nine survived the building collapse.

